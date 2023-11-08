Timbaland Defends Justin Timberlake, Attacks Britney Spears, and Sparks Controversy

Rapper and music producer Timbaland is facing backlash after making controversial comments about Britney Spears in a recent interview. During a panel discussion at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, Timbaland criticized Spears’ memoir “The Woman In Me,” claiming that the singer had gone “crazy” following the resurgence of attention on her collaboration with Justin Timberlake on the song “Cry Me A River.”

Timbaland, who has produced most of Timberlake’s solo albums, came to the defense of his longtime collaborator, expressing his desire to tell Timberlake to “put a muzzle” on Spears. His comments have drawn strong opposition from social media users and fans of Spears, particularly in light of the difficult period she has faced under a legal conservatorship that she has described as “abusive.”

In response to the controversy, reality star Kandi Burruss defended Timberlake, referring to a specific episode in Spears’ book in which she accuses Timberlake of speaking with a “blaccent.” Burruss dismissed the incident as a youthful mistake and urged critics to leave Timberlake alone.

Spears’ memoir, which was released in October, includes explosive revelations about her relationship with Timberlake, including allegations of infidelity on his part and a revelation that she had an abortion with his child. Following the release of the book, Timberlake deactivated his Instagram profile after receiving harsh criticism, while his wife, Jessica Biel, also faced backlash from angered fans.

The controversy surrounding Timbaland’s comments and the revelations in Spears’ memoir have reignited public interest in the tumultuous relationship between Spears and Timberlake, and have sparked a heated debate about accountability and responsibility in the entertainment industry.