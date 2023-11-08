Table tennis competitions – Football in Togo

Table tennis is a racket sport that is played across the world in various competitions. Users can place Tunisia sports bets from 1xBet site on all tennis tournaments taking place around the world.

Here are some of the largest and most prestigious table tennis competitions:

the Olympic Games: table tennis has been an Olympic sport since the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games; the World Table Tennis Championships: organized every two years, these championships are organized for singles, doubles and team events in 1926 for the first time); the Table Tennis World Cup: it is an annual competition which brings together players in singles events (in 1980 for the first time).



What other types of table tennis are there?

Apart from the championships and tournaments listed above, there are several other types of table tennis championships.

Among other types of table tennis sports tournaments, it is possible to name the Asian Games which take place every four years (in 1951 for the first time). In addition, we can point to the Pan American Games which brought together the countries of North America, Central America and South America (in 1951 for the first time).

The best representatives of table tennis

Table tennis has seen many great players emerge over the years, and it is difficult to single out a single "best" representative.

Among the table tennis players who are considered the most famous and successful are Zhang Jike and Wang Nan from China. Zhang Jike achieved the feat of winning Olympic gold in singles and doubles at the London Olympic Games in 2012.

