WhatsApp has a feature that everyone should enable

WhatsApp is regularly given new functions that are more or less relevant to you. For some time now, however, you have been able to make a setting that protects you better. At first it was only available for beta testers, now it’s accessible to all of you.

WhatsApp: Hide Online Status

WhatsApp is constantly improving data protection. However, not all new functions and options are activated from the factory. You have to make changes manually to protect yourself optimally. Recently, an option was unlocked that allows you to hide your online status. Although I had access to it earlier by using the beta version, I hadn’t activated the option. Now that anyone can use the feature, you should also activate them. This is how it works:

Start WhatsAppGo to the three dots ⋮ in the top right⚙️ Open settingsOpen privacy policyOpen last online/Open onlineUnder Who can see if I’m online? on How to choose Last Seen Now if you click Who can see my Last Seen timestamp above? If you select the Nobody option, nobody can see when you’re online

You can of course decide individually whether you really want complete data protection and don’t want to share anything. It is important that you at least limit yourself a little so that not every WhatsApp user can access you. So stalker programs are powerless.

WhatsApp blocks cell phone function

WhatsApp not only enables more data protection in the area of ​​online status, but also with self-deleting messages. You can no longer take a screenshot of a self-deleting message on mobile. The function is blocked. Since this cannot be done on the PC, WhatsApp simply deactivated the self-deleting messages there. If you receive such a notification, you can only view it on your mobile phone.

