The WhatsApp messenger service is introducing an innovation: in future, messages can still be corrected up to 15 minutes after they have been sent.

In the future, typos can still be corrected on the messenger service up to 15 minutes after sending. Given Ruvic / Reuters

she. Whatsapp is now introducing an innovation that many have been waiting for: messages can be edited up to 15 minutes after they have been sent, for example to correct typos. Previously, a message could only be deleted as a whole.