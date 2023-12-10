WhatsApp “Red Mode”: the steps to install it and its advantages over the original mode

How to Change the Color of Your WhatsApp: The Technological “Secret” Revealed

Since its launch in November 2009, WhatsApp, the instant messaging application created by Brian Acton and Jan came, has been known for its characteristic green color. However, a little trick has been discovered that allows users to completely change the color to a “Red Mode”.

To carry out this “secret” technological trick, users will need to perform a WhatsApp backup, completely delete the instant messaging application, and then download WhatsApp Plus Red. Once downloaded, they must accept calendar permissions, enter their phone number, wait for a verification code, and put in their username. The original WhatsApp Plus will then appear completely red.

For those who want to return to the traditional green color, they simply have to go to the “Plus Settings” tab. It is important to note that WhatsApp Plus Red is “antiban” and users are recommended to look for new APKs that maintain the original version.

In addition to the “Red Mode”, it has also been discovered that WhatsApp has a “Gold Mode”. By installing a third-party application, users can access this option, although it is important to note that it may require access to personal information.

To install “Golden Mode,” users must download WhatsApp Plus, make a backup of normal WhatsApp conversations, completely uninstall the app, install the WhatsApp Plus application, give it the corresponding permissions, and then enter the “Settings” from WhatsApp Plus to access the “Themes” tab.

Following these steps will not only change the logo color but also the entire platform, providing users with a unique and personalized WhatsApp experience.