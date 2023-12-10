Cuban Amazon Delivery Workers in Miami: Breaking Barriers and Bringing Humor

A Cuban delivery man from Amazon is making waves in Miami after a video of his unconventional delivery technique went viral on social media. The video shows the employee delivering a package in a fenced neighborhood, but instead of waiting for the door to be opened, he managed to slip through the lower crack of the fence and started running in search of the client’s home. The scene was recorded by Cuban friends who laughed at the delivery man’s occurrence and shared the video on the comedy site lmfaomiami.

This delivery man’s approach was in stark contrast to another Cuban Amazon employee who recently made headlines for refusing to carry a package to the third floor, citing the weight and heat as reasons for his refusal. His actions were met with criticism from a fellow Cuban employee of FedEx, who demonstrated a strong work ethic by carrying two heavy boxes weighing about 35 pounds up to the third floor.

The proliferation of Cuban employees in the Miami headquarters of these flourishing “delivery” companies has not gone unnoticed, with influencer Christopher Gómez, known as Kristoff Kriollo, even making a parody video on the subject. In the video, Kristoff portrays Cuban Amazon delivery drivers as confident, daring, gossipy, talkative, and sometimes a little lazy to climb stairs.

According to Kristoff, Amazon delivery drivers – if they are Cubans – may ask for a glass of water, offer other services, tell you things about their lives, or give their opinion about yours. The influence of Cuban culture on the delivery industry in Miami is evident and continues to be a source of entertainment and discussion on social media.