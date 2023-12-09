“WhatsApp will allow you to send voice messages that can be heard only once” | Daily List

WhatsApp Introduces New Feature Allowing Voice Messages to Disappear After Being Heard

WhatsApp users worldwide will soon have access to a new feature that allows voice messages to automatically disappear after being heard. This functionality has been designed to give users greater peace of mind when sharing confidential information.

The one-time playback voice message feature is expected to be launched in the coming days, according to an announcement on the messaging application’s blog. This new feature follows the introduction of unique viewing of photos and videos by WhatsApp in 2021, adding an additional layer of privacy to users’ messages.

In a statement, WhatsApp stated, “Today we are excited to announce that you can now send a voice message that will disappear once it is heard.” The company emphasized that this feature will allow users to share confidential information through voice messages with greater peace of mind, such as when sharing credit card details with a friend or planning a surprise.

To ensure consistency with single viewing of photos and videos, the one-time playback voice messages are clearly marked with a “one-time” icon and can only be played once. Additionally, the company noted that all personal messages, including voice messages, are protected with end-to-end encryption by default.

This new feature is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to innovate in privacy. Under the “single view” feature, media and audio files are not saved in the recipient’s corresponding sections or folders and cannot be forwarded.

Furthermore, WhatsApp announced that if the recipient does not open the photo, video, or voice message within 14 days of it being sent, the file will disappear from the chat. These measures aim to give users greater control over the privacy and security of their messages.

The company reassured its users that these changes are part of their commitment to safeguarding user privacy. With the increasing importance of data privacy and security, these new features demonstrate WhatsApp’s dedication to providing users with greater peace of mind when using the messaging platform.

