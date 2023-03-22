The Steam Deck launched by Valve in 2021 has always been compared with the Nintendo Switch. The Steam Deck has always been better than the Switch in terms of hardware, but in terms of screens, the Switch OLED version has always had the upper hand. As a result, many players are wondering if they will release a Steam Deck with an OLED screen in the future.

Pierre-Loup Griffais, who works on the Steam Deck, recently responded to this question. In an interview, he said that Valve understands the limitations of Deck’s existing technology on the screen. “We also want it (the screen) to be better. We’re looking at all the ways.” “But getting a new screen will be more than just replacing the screen.”

“I think what people want is an ‘enhanced version,’ and think it’s an easy change,” says Griffais. In reality, the screen is the heart of the device, and everything is anchored to it. When discussing small units, all units are interlocked.

He said the facelift will take more work than people think. “However, the idea that just replacing a screen panel can fix it is too optimistic – it will require more work to complete.”

When Valve was designing the Steam Deck, the flexibility of the LCD panel was also the reason it was chosen.

The LCD has the ability to dim the screen backlight enough for more comfortable gaming in dark environments, as well as the ability to change the refresh rate and extend battery life. Griffais said that as far as he knows this is also possible with OLEDs, but requires some specific design.

“It’s something that has to be planned in advance,” he said. When researching the display, the company made sure it would support these features, even though switching the refresh rate wasn’t ready at launch. Very importantly, all of these features will be supported. This needs to be taken into account when evaluating and selecting possible options.

“But the different screen technology between LCD and OLED makes it impossible to meet our requirements, which will affect the design of the whole system, as well as the device in the space between the screen and the SOC.”

Steam Deck’s next-generation device may use an OLED screen, but Griffais said that Steam Deck will not undergo minor upgrades like the Switch (only the screen will be replaced). At the same time, V Agency also recently stated that Steam Deck will not launch a new generation of devices in a short time.