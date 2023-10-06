Why conflicts are an (often unwanted) core task of managers

Conflict in the world of work is often the hidden force that drives innovation and progress. Managing these tensions is one of the unwanted but crucial core tasks of managers.

In a work environment where disagreements never arise, the atmosphere at first glance seems – a place where there is unity and decisions are made smoothly. But in reality, such an environment often lacks dynamism. Because only conflicts, no matter how uncomfortable they may be, often bring the necessary “wind” that enables new ideas, changes and ultimately progress. They force teams to question their views and approaches, lead to a deeper understanding of problems – and often produce better solutions.

However, this dynamic also harbors dangers. Unbridled or ignored conflict can lead to division, mistrust and eroding team morale. Therefore, managers are constantly required to navigate, moderate and channel these tensions into constructive collaboration. It is not always so easy to maintain the balance between allowing differences of opinion and preventing destructive arguments. And that’s exactly why conflict management, whether wanted or not, is a central challenge for managers.

The duality of individuality and team dynamics

There are always many individual forces at work in a company or team. Each member brings not only specialist knowledge and skills, but also their own experiences, perspectives and values. This diversity can be an invaluable advantage, but it also presents challenges. Because when these different personalities meet, disagreements and tensions are inevitable. It’s not just about business or technical aspects, but often about deeply rooted beliefs and ways of thinking.

But these conflicts do not have to be viewed as an obstacle. In reality, there is great potential behind them. When a leader is able to bring together these diverse opinions and views, a powerful dynamic is created. Divergent views can lead to creative solutions that a homogeneous team might never have considered. Instead of shying away from conflict, leaders should view it as an opportunity to foster deeper discussions, integrate diverse perspectives, and thus arrive at more innovative and sustainable solutions.

The balance between the company vision and the needs of the employees

Every company pursues clearly defined goals and strategies. These serve as a compass that shows the way to a successful future. But this path is not always easy, especially when the company’s expectations conflict with the individual needs and ambitions of the employees. This area of ​​tension between the company’s vision and the specific, often very personal requirements of its employees can lead to significant conflicts.

But as with many things in life, these conflicts should not be viewed exclusively negatively. They can provide valuable insights to managers. If employees show discomfort or resistance to a particular strategy or decision, it could be a sign that there is room for improvement or adjustment. This feedback, when interpreted correctly, can help refine a strategy or explore new avenues.

On the other hand, conflicts that arise from this tension must not be left untreated. Left unaddressed or poorly handled, conflicts can be costly, both in monetary terms and in terms of morale. The consequences could be high fluctuation, falling productivity or even legal disputes. It is therefore crucial that managers not only master the art of conflict resolution, but also develop a deep understanding of the needs and requirements of their employees.

