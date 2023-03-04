The latest data shared by Statcounter shows that in the past February, the user shares of both Win10 and Win11 have risen sharply, among which Win10 has increased from 68.86% to 73.25%, and Win11 has increased from 18.12% to 19.13%.

In contrast, Win7 has shrunk sharply from 9.55% to 5.39%, and Win8.1 has also decreased from 2.28% to 1.14%, which is almost half of the total.

Analyzing the reasons, the outside world believes that Win7/8.1 may have ended all update support (including paid) including ESU in January this year, and the latest version of Chrome also gave up supporting Win7/8.1.

If you change the statistical caliber, Steam’s January software and software report shows that among PC game users, the proportion of Win11 has also increased to 32.06%, that is, 1/3 of Steam gamers have already used Win11.

