Technology

Why did you break your promise to stick to Win7/8.1? The number of users suddenly evaporated by half: Win10/11 becomes the winner

The latest data shared by Statcounter shows that in the past February, the user shares of both Win10 and Win11 have risen sharply, among which Win10 has increased from 68.86% to 73.25%, and Win11 has increased from 18.12% to 19.13%.

In contrast, Win7 has shrunk sharply from 9.55% to 5.39%, and Win8.1 has also decreased from 2.28% to 1.14%, which is almost half of the total.

Analyzing the reasons, the outside world believes that Win7/8.1 may have ended all update support (including paid) including ESU in January this year, and the latest version of Chrome also gave up supporting Win7/8.1.

If you change the statistical caliber, Steam’s January software and software report shows that among PC game users, the proportion of Win11 has also increased to 32.06%, that is, 1/3 of Steam gamers have already used Win11.

source

