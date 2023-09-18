why doesn’t my phone charge?

Se your phone doesn’t chargethe reasons could be multiple: a sudden failure, a problem with the charger, an update gone wrong, etc.

In many cases, the solution is simple and does not require particular interventions, in others, however, the intervention of a technician may be necessary. Let’s see what to do if your smartphone battery is not charging.

Check the charger

One of the most common reasons why your phone won’t charge, or charges slowly, is due to the charger. Recently, this component is not present in smartphones, and we often find ourselves having to buy it separately.

Se you get the wattage wrongthe battery does not charge, or, it may not last long enough and download the smartphone quickly.

Alternatively, it could be the charger itself that is faulty or faulty, try changing it. If the phone starts charging again, the problem is solved.

Check the USB cable

As anticipated, many smartphone manufacturers do not include the charger socket in the package, but only the USB cable.

I know though the smartphone does not chargetry to check the integrity of the cable, checking that there is no damage such as micro-cracks, which could compromise its functioning.

If not, there is likely a defect in it. Change the cable and, if you own an iPhone, we recommend using only the original Apple one or products certified by the company.

Check the charging port

Trivially, the phone may not charge due to presence of dirt into the charging port.

We use the smartphone every day, we put it in our pocket and place it on any surface, it is therefore very simple to dust and dirt accumulate inside.

Use a toothpick to gently clean the port, alternatively, try doing this with compressed air, placing the phone vertically.

Try using a wireless charger

If your smartphone includes this charging method and you have a caricabatterie wireless, try charging your phone this way.

If the battery enters charging and reaches 100%, then the problem is not linked to the wear of the latter or to a malfunction of the smartphone, but it is very likely to depend on the charger with the cable or the charging port. We therefore invite you to carry out the aforementioned checks.

Restart your device

Sometimes it happens that you can solve the problem by simply restarting the phone. It can happen because of software problemswhich can interfere with the correct functioning of charging the device.

It is a very rare cause, but cannot be ruled out. So try to restart the device, if the smartphone starts charging again, the defect was software, perhaps also due to an incomplete update. Self still doesn’t reloadthe problem is in the hardware of the device and technical intervention will be necessary.

Give your smartphone time to charge

If your battery is very low and you haven’t used your device for a while, it may take a while for it to get back to normal load up as always. In this case, before thinking that the problem is in the port, cable or charger, leave it charging for a few hours.

If, nevertheless, you notice that the battery always remains discharged, then you will have to act differently.

Smartphone with charge: when to contact assistance

If after various attempts, the phone battery it still doesn’t load, the only solution is to contact technical assistance.

Before leaving it in the expert hands of a technician, we recommend that you carry out a backup of your data and to save all information on external memory.

If you don’t have enough battery to do this operation, you can ask support to perform a backup, paying separately for the service.

At a hardware level, the most frequent problem is that the battery is too worn and needs to be replaced.

This operation may require a high cost, and if your smartphone is an old model, consider whether to proceed with the replacement or purchase a new device.

