Home » Elections in Chaco: Patricia Bullrich celebrated with Zdero
Entertainment

Elections in Chaco: Patricia Bullrich celebrated with Zdero

by admin
Elections in Chaco: Patricia Bullrich celebrated with Zdero

The candidate for president of Together for Change, Patricia Bullrichwent this Sunday to Chaco to accompany Leandro Zderowho dethroned the current provincial leader, Jorge Capitanich, and will be the new governor of the northern province.

Along with Bullrich and the candidate of the most voted space in the Chaco PASO and now also in the general elections, winning in the first round, is the governor of Corrientes, the radical Gustavo Valdez.

Zdero voted in Chaco: “There is an end to the cycle, there were too many years of lies in this province”

Both leaders arrived in Chaco waiting for the results that finally placed him as the next governor, even avoiding the runoff since Zdero surpassed 45% of the votes.

“Next Sunday we are going to liberate the Chaco“We are going to leave them without any support, and we are not going to leave them the lair of the province of Buenos Aires, we are going to win the province of Buenos Aires.”, Mauricio Macri’s former Security Minister had anticipated days ago.

Leandro Zdero and Jorge Capitanich.

Most polls showed a scenario of possible second round. However, Zdero managed to prevail since with 78.69% of the tables counted, he had 46.31% compared to Capitanich’s 41.02%.

The Chaco ruling party had also been surpassed in the PASO by Together for Change, since the latter achieved space with the sum of its pre-candidates for governor 42.4% of the votescompared to 37% of the current governor.

Captainich sought to reverse the situationny retain the province for Peronism. He was seeking his fourth term after the current one and those he already carried out in the periods of 2007-2011 and 2011-2015.

See also  Sony's comic film "Mrs. Spider" is set to be released in North America on July 7, 2023 - SONY Sony - cnBeta.COM

FP / ED

You may also like

Contrasting portrayals of the Mexican Army: A Tale...

Regina’s classic went to Atlético

Shakira Inaugurates Nuevo Bosque-Pies Descalzos Educational Center in...

Day and time of the match with Platense...

Javier Milei’s new spot against the “impoverishing model”

Argentina won the doubles and beat Lithuania in...

Horoscope for Today: September 17, 2023 – A...

Russell Brand, applauded in London after being accused...

Mexican Artist Peso Pluma Postpones Concerts Amid Death...

Caviar Unveils Ultra-Luxurious Gold Case iPhone 15 Pro...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy