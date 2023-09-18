Elections in Chaco: Patricia Bullrich celebrated with Zdero

The candidate for president of Together for Change, Patricia Bullrichwent this Sunday to Chaco to accompany Leandro Zderowho dethroned the current provincial leader, Jorge Capitanich, and will be the new governor of the northern province.

Along with Bullrich and the candidate of the most voted space in the Chaco PASO and now also in the general elections, winning in the first round, is the governor of Corrientes, the radical Gustavo Valdez.

Zdero voted in Chaco: “There is an end to the cycle, there were too many years of lies in this province”

Both leaders arrived in Chaco waiting for the results that finally placed him as the next governor, even avoiding the runoff since Zdero surpassed 45% of the votes.

“Next Sunday we are going to liberate the Chaco“We are going to leave them without any support, and we are not going to leave them the lair of the province of Buenos Aires, we are going to win the province of Buenos Aires.”, Mauricio Macri’s former Security Minister had anticipated days ago.

Leandro Zdero and Jorge Capitanich.

Most polls showed a scenario of possible second round. However, Zdero managed to prevail since with 78.69% of the tables counted, he had 46.31% compared to Capitanich’s 41.02%.

The Chaco ruling party had also been surpassed in the PASO by Together for Change, since the latter achieved space with the sum of its pre-candidates for governor 42.4% of the votescompared to 37% of the current governor.

Captainich sought to reverse the situationny retain the province for Peronism. He was seeking his fourth term after the current one and those he already carried out in the periods of 2007-2011 and 2011-2015.

FP / ED

