Why don’t phones have removable battery anymore? Some considerations

The obligation to return to removable batteries in smartphones starting from 2027 is now a certainty after the favorable vote of the European Councilbut why did we get to this point and, above all, what reasons prompted the EU to legislate in this sense?

The second question has already been answered Spanish Minister for Ecological TransitionTeresa Ribera, explaining that “batteries are key to the decarbonisation process and the EU’s transition to zero-emission modes of transport. At the same time, end-of-life batteries contain many valuable resources and we need to be able to reuse these critical raw materials“. In addition to making new batteries more sustainable, therefore, there is also talk of the need to be able to reuse the materials of the exhausted oneswhich can no longer depend on unibody shells and irreversibly applied glues for the correct sealing of the devices.

Among the reasons that have led the industry to prefer this design, with non-removable batteries, there are certainly purely aesthetic reasons, allowing the design of thinner and thinner devicesbut also of sturdiness, with devices more prone to breakage than the current “single pieces”.

In addition, the current format has led to other “side” benefits, such as making it easier to obtain IP certifications for resistance to dust and liquids.

On the contrary, the reasons to prefer removable batteries are purely practical and also fuel the debate on why Xbox controllers still use batteries: replacement is simpler and the device in question can benefit from a wider life cycle, since invasive procedures are not necessary to replace a component which, by its nature, is predisposed to wear.

As a direct consequence, there would be no more waiting times for assistance for battery replacement, which could be done directly by the user. Furthermore, the costs of the piece would be lower, probably increasing against those of the device itself at the time of purchase.

But what do you think? Think the new right European regulation? Let us know in the comments!

