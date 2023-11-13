Black Friday 2023: The 7 Best Tech Deals to Watch

E-commerce Giants Prepare for Black Friday 2023: The Best Gadgets to Buy

With the arrival of the holiday season and Black Friday 2023 just around the corner, e-commerce giants like Amazon are already promoting their best products and offering discounts on a wide range of gadgets. PRIMICIAS recommends seven top gadgets that are available at ‘interesting’ prices.

Samsung Galaxy 6 Smartwatch: Samsung’s latest smartwatch series, the Galaxy 6, is now available with up to a 9% discount on Amazon, priced at USD 299. This smartwatch offers an increased screen size, scratch and fall resistance, and various internal functions to improve sleep and heart rate.

Low Price Wireless Headphones J55 Drsaec: For those looking for an affordable alternative to Apple’s AirPods, the J55 wireless headphones from the Drsaec brand offer LED lights, noise cancellation, and up to 56 hours of music playback. Available on Amazon for USD 32 plus shipping, these headphones are compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

New Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet, which boasts 32 GB of RAM and an external keyboard, is now available at a special Black Friday price of USD 190.

Sony 55-inch Smart TV: Sony’s 4K Smart TV, with 55-inch screen, is available for USD 849 with deferred payment options and two months of grace for Banco Pichincha cardholders.

PlayStation 5: Sony’s latest gaming console, the PlayStation 5, featuring the ‘God of War Ragnarok Bundle’, is now available with a 21% discount for USD 949 during the Black Friday sale.

Roku Ultra: The Roku Ultra, which allows users to convert any conventional television into a SmartTV and access streaming content, is now available at a discount price of USD 34 at Walmart.

iPhone 15: The new iPhone 15 is available for purchase from the Claro operator with a promotion allowing customers to defer the cost of the mobile phone in 24 installments of USD 68. This promotion makes the final price of the iPhone 15 just over USD 1,100.

As e-commerce giants gear up for Black Friday 2023, customers can take advantage of these special offers to get their hands on the latest gadgets at discounted prices. Whether it’s a new smartwatch, wireless headphones, a tablet, a smart TV, a gaming console, a streaming device, or the latest mobile phone, there’s something for everyone this holiday season.

