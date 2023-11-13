Walmart Announces Special Hours and Sensory Modifications for Customers with Disabilities

Walmart to Implement New Hours to Support Shoppers with Sensory Disabilities

Walmart has announced that it will be implementing special hours at all of its locations in the United States and Puerto Rico in order to better accommodate shoppers with sensory disabilities. Starting November 10th, the retail giant will offer special hours from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. local time every day, during which they will provide a sensory-friendly shopping environment.

The changes will include having static images on televisions, reduced intensity of store lights, and no background music. These measures are designed to create a more inclusive shopping experience for individuals with sensory disabilities.

This announcement follows a positive response when Walmart piloted sensory-friendly hours during back-to-school shopping. The idea for special hours stems from feedback received from customers, and it joins a growing trend among supermarkets and entertainment venues that are adjusting their environments to meet the varied needs of customers, especially the most vulnerable.

In other news, Walmart has also released its Black Friday offers, and is providing early access to significant discounts for Walmart+ members. The company is offering a sneak peek at some of the deals anticipated during its fall discount season, including products such as smartphones, televisions, home appliances, toys and clothing, among others.

Walmart’s decision to implement special shopping hours for sensory disabilities is a positive step towards creating a more inclusive shopping environment for all its customers.

