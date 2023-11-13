Home » Canelo Alvarez and Other Celebrities Attend Luis Miguel’s Private Concert in Monterrey
Canelo Alvarez and Other Celebrities Attend Luis Miguel's Private Concert in Monterrey

Canelo Alvarez and Other Celebrities Attend Luis Miguel's Private Concert in Monterrey

Luis Miguel celebrates company anniversary with private concert in Monterrey

Mexican singer Luis Miguel performed at a private concert in Monterrey this past Saturday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of a company owned by local businessman Carlos Bremer. The event was attended by various notable figures, including renowned boxer Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez.

Accompanied by his wife Fernanda Gómez, Canelo Álvarez enjoyed the ‘Sol de México’ performance and even shared moments from the show on social media. Gómez captured a particularly memorable moment when Álvarez Barragán enthusiastically sang along to the song ‘La Bikina’.

Another prominent attendee was Antonio Pérez Garibay, father of Red Bull driver, Checo Pérez, who also shared a photo of the boxer from Guadalajara at the event.

Luis Miguel is set to perform in Monterrey on November 14, 15, and 16 at the Banorte stadium, with all shows already sold out. This marks a triumphant return to live performances for the iconic singer after a prolonged hiatus.

The private concert in Monterrey was a unique celebration that brought together various influential figures to enjoy the music of Luis Miguel in an exclusive setting.

