Why is TikTok in English? Switching language is easy

In some contexts, it may be possible, once logged in to your TikTok profile, to encounter aapplication in English. This can happen, for example, after the first installation of everything or when switching to a new device.

In any case, there are not a few users who have found themselves in this situation, so it is good to go into detail quickly simple procedure to “fix” the question. In fact, in reality it is not about anything special, but about a situation that could actually occur in a context of normal use of the application.

What you may want to do in this context is therefore trivially, as also explained directly on the official TikTok portal, change the language preferences relating to the application of the popular social network. The starting point is therefore the “Profile” iconlocated at the bottom right.

Once you have pressed on the latter, you just need to tap on the icon of the three lines, which you can find at the top right, then selecting the “Settings and privacy” option (yes, the one linked to the gear icon ). At this point, to find what is related to the language of the app, you just need to find it the “Language” option (“Language”), which will then allow you to select “Italian (Italy”) as the language for the app.

Note, for the rest, that from this screen is You can also select your "Preferred Languages", so as to personalize the viewing experience.