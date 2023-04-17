Will SpaceX Starship really leave tomorrow?…

The buzz is palpable in the air, one feels that a key moment is approaching in Boca Chica, Texas. In Starbase, this is the name of the space city where SpaceX develops its spacecraft, everything is ready for launch the most powerful rocket ever created from the human race.

SpaceX Starship: Will the launch be tomorrow, April 17?

The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), the governmental body that controls air traffic over the skies of the United States of America, released a communicated to reserve the airspace above the area on the day of Monday, April 17 between 2:00 pm and 4:30 pm, Italian time. This, mind you, does not mean that we will certainly attend the launch because it will be about the first actual test of the pairing between Starship and Super Heavy. Although SpaceX is a company accustomed to risk, this launch represents first of all an important step (economic and political) so the goal will be to collect as much data as possible.

Starship e Super Heavy booster (SOURCE: SpaceX)

With the departure of the first mission of the American space program (Artemis 1) headed for the Moon, the countdown has turned on for SpaceX to deliver what will be he lands that the astronauts will use to descend to our satellite. This wonderful car will be based on the Starship design which will probably be launched tomorrow, even if there is still no precise date of when it will land, it is assumed by 2026. At the same time, Elon Musk aims to exploit it for launches around the Moon to offer to paying space tourists, launches that could one day also have a destination for Mars.

Starship’s flight plan (SOURCE: SpaceX)

Starship tests for now have always finished at iron and fire, and this in fact will not be outdone! If the engines fire tomorrow we will see a suborbital launch in which neither component will be recovered.

Starship it will return to Earth approximately 90 minutes after launch, gliding into the water off the coast of Hawaii; it is still unclear whether it will try a soft ditching or be destroyed on impact with the water. The Super Heavy Booster it will return to the Gulf of Mexico and will self-destruct so that no one can recover it (trade secret).

Appointment tomorrow at 14:00 on the SpaceX YouTube channel (live starts at 13:15) for a historic moment!