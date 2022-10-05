PlayStaion not long ago launched a remake of the action-adventure masterpiece “The Last of Us Part I”, and the remake of the live-action series will also premiere on HBO Max in 2023, but not only that, it will also remake the live-action series “Horizon” Horizon Zero Dawn is also rumored to be working on a PS5 remake and an online multiplayer mode.

Developed by Guerrilla Games and launched by Sony Interactive Entertainment on PS4 in 2017, Horizon Expects Dawn is a critically acclaimed series about the adventures of the huntress Aloy, a post-apocalyptic civilization in an open world occupied by mechanical creatures. The first game is Guerrilla’s first RPG.

As reported by MP1stAccording to the information disclosed by the source, it is currently uncertain whether PlayStaion is currently re-engraving or completely remaking the game, but it is mentioned that it is expected to bring better visual effects, animation, character modeling, etc. The goal is to achieve “Horizon Western Forbidden Land”. high level and add more interactive features.

The report also mentioned that Guerilla Games is developing a multiplayer and co-op game based on the Horizon series for PS5 and PC platforms, but it is unclear how many PvP ratios there will be. Previously reported by VGCCoincidentally, Guerilla never gave up on expanding the series into multiplayer games, and even wanted multiple players to join hands to fight giant mechanical beasts in a world similar to Capcom’s “Monster Hunter”, but finally got the idea. A project reserved for the future, launched as a standalone spin-off, or an authentic third entry in the series.

The second work of the series, “Horizon Western Forbidden Land”, was released in February this year. Recently, American motion capture actor Lancelot Reddick was revealed to be working on the new expansion film for the work.But then he himself deleted the tweet. The live-action “Horizon Dawn” series will premiere on Netflix and will be adapted by “Umbrella Academy” creator Steve Blackman.

On the other hand, Sony Interactive Entertainment is vigorously promoting the Live Service model (game as a service), and keeps the game popular through the long-term continuous release of expansion packs or additional updates.Plans unveiled by the company in May showedtargeting 12 such games by the end of its fiscal year in March 2026.

