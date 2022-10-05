Original title: The depreciation rate of the iPhone 14 is twice that of the iPhone 13, and the iPhone 14 Plus has depreciated before it was released

Apple’s iPhone 14 series has officially started pre-sale on September 9, and it has been nearly a month since the pre-sale, but the last iPhone 14 Plus has not been officially launched.

Although it is not yet on the market, the popularity of the iPhone 14 series has dropped, and only the iPhone 14 Pro series is still relatively hot. The main reason is that the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are similar to the iPhone 13 series in terms of configuration, so the value preservation rate of the iPhone 14 series is much lower than that of the previous generation.

A recent research firm SellCell analyzed the average redemption value of more than 40 recyclers and concluded that compared with the same period last year, the depreciation of the iPhone 14 was more than twice that of the iPhone 13.

The data shows that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus depreciated twice as fast as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in the same 10-day period after they went on sale.

The data shows that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus depreciated twice as fast as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in the same 10-day period after they went on sale.

Specifically, the depreciation rate of the iPhone 14 reached 38.4%, while the depreciation rate of the iPhone 13 last year was 18.2%. Even the iPhone 13 mini, which was axed by Apple, depreciated only 20.3% in the same period. Even the iPhone 14 Plus has already depreciated before it goes on sale, with an expected depreciation rate of 38.6%, the highest in the past two years.

The more popular iPhone 14 Pro also has a depreciation rate of more than 30. Only the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a depreciation rate of less than 20%, which is lower than that of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The main reason for the problem caused by external analysis is that the configuration and price of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are not balanced. The configuration of the iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 14 are basically the same. The price is close to that of the iPhone 13 Pro. Instead of buying the iPhone 14 Plus, you should spend a little more on the stronger iPhone 13 Pro.

And recently, a product supply tracking agency said that compared with the iPhone 13 Pro, the demand for the iPhone 14 Pro model is still large, and the demand for the iPhone 14 is weaker than the iPhone 13.

The Apple Product Availability Tracker released by JPMorgan analysts on Sunday sees a similar situation to the previous week, with strong demand for Pro models and weaker demand for non-Pro models.

However, there are also analysts who believe that as the launch date of the iPhone 14 Plus on October 7 approaches, the delivery time of the model has begun to extend, and the launch date has been exceeded in most regions except the United States. JPMorgan Chase believes that this is a sign that the model is gaining favor with consumers as the launch date approaches.

As the most popular iPhone 14 Pro series of this generation, its iconic feature is the "Smart Island", which brings a new hole-digging screen and UI interaction system.

Regarding this feature, Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, said in an interview recently that this feature represents the iPhone's first major user experience change since the iPhone X five years ago.

"This may be the first major operational change in the five-year history of the iPhone X. Five years ago, the iPhone X removed the physical Home button, which fundamentally changed how the iPhone operates in various ways, such as how to unlock the lock screen, how Going back to the home screen, how to switch apps. This new feature also changes the look of the iPhone, and it made me think again about how to run multiple apps, notifications, and how to manage ongoing behavior in the background. For us, what's happening on the iPhone It was a very exciting challenge to integrate things into this small interactive place," said Craig Federighi.

Even so, the reputation of Smart Island among users is not very good. Some of Apple's own apps are not adapted, let alone most third-party apps. Whether it can be adapted or not depends on the developer's mood and speed.

As for whether Apple will return Touch ID to the iPhone in the future that many users are looking forward to, a new report by Mark Gurman, a well-known Apple whistleblower, said that Apple has tested Touch ID under the screen in recent years, but Touch ID will not return in the future. iPhone 15 or other flagship model.

Mark Gurman also said that in the past few years, Apple has been discussing bringing Touch ID back to high-end iPhones, and has tested Touch ID under the screen, considering applying it to the power button, Face ID will continue to exist, just not will go back to the iPhone.

