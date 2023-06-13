Will they cost $200 more?

New confirmations emerge on the price increase for the iPhone 15 which had already been discussed in the last few hours. According to a new report released by the Economic Daily News, i price increases could mainly concern the top-of-the-range models of the line.

Going deeper into the report, we talk about a price increase between 100 and 200 dollars: users could find themselves forced to pay 100 Dollars more for the iPhone 15 Pro and 200 Dollars more for the Pro Max. However, it remains to be understood how these increases will be converted in the various countries: for example in Italy the iPhone 14s already cost more than the iPhone 13, and emblematic is the case of the iPhone 14 Pro which starts at 1339 Euros.

LThe increase in costs could be linked not only to inflation and the world economic situation, but also to the technological innovations that should make room in the technical data sheets of smartphones. Indeed, the A17 Bionic could cost millions of dollars for research and development, and should be added to the periscope zoom lens that Apple should integrate into Pro models.

As noted by Wccftech colleagues, with these alleged price changes, the iPhone 15 Pro could start at $1099 in the US, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max from $1299, a price equal to the 15-inch MacBook Air M2.