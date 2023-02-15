At the same time that Microsoft’s search engine has achieved a high point in the topic, another service that has the impression of disrupting the market, Xbox Game Pass has also recently released an interesting piece of news. Continue reading Can Xbox Game Pass make games sell better? Microsoft actually slapped its own face in the report.



Will Xbox Game Pass make games sell better?Microsoft actually slapped itself in the face

Pulling the timeline back to when Microsoft announced the launch of Xbox Game Pass, some experts analyzed that such a cross-platform game subscription service is likely to cause a situation of killing one thousand enemies and self-defeating eight hundred or more, leading to a decline in traditional game sales . However, a few years ago, Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft’s Xbox brand, argued that such a subscription system would be beneficial to game sales.

As a result, in the recent antitrust investigation lawsuit caused by Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard (Activision Blizzard), someone dug up Microsoft’s seemingly self-defeating claim that Xbox Game Pass can make game sales better. .

Just in the first battle of integrating the ChatGPT language model into the search engine, Microsoft wrote the wonderful “New Bing” diary.Satya Nadella, the company’s president, has actually revealed before that she just wants to let the world know that it is Microsoft. electricity Get Google to dance.

Therefore, even if you see that Google, which makes a living on this, has not yet found it, how to use chatbots to achieve a sustainable business model and is a bit stagnant (or Google hasn’t talked about it, but it is possible to find it and delay it until now? ). However, Microsoft is still making a big move to gain market voice by integrating OpenAI’s chatbots – even Microsoft seems to have not yet figured out whether this New Bing will be the final battle, but at least in terms of short-term stock price performance, this round Chess seems to be playing pretty well?

Interestingly, at the same time that Microsoft’s search engine achieved a staged topical high point. Another service that has given the impression of disrupting the market, Xbox Game Pass has had an interesting piece of news recently. It was in the anti-monopoly lawsuit triggered by Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard that relevant documents and materials were revealed. At the beginning, Microsoft clearly and confidently said that the actual game sales would not decline because of this super-broken subscription game service, and even Might sell better sayings:

“When you put a game like Forza Horizon 4 on Game Pass, you instantly have more players of the game, which is actually leading to more sales of the game.” – Phil Spencer

In the 12 months after the official launch of Xbox Game Pass, sales of general games have actually declined.

In short, even in the same document, Microsoft mentions that a certain percentage of users still purchase full game content within one year of ending their Xbox Game Pass subscription. Microsoft also mentioned before that 15% of current game-related revenue comes from subscription services. But no matter what, the actual situation is not in line with the trend they mentioned earlier.

This information also makes people feel that they may be very active in trying to break the existing market balance. Microsoft’s marketing strategies in various aspects in recent years are indeed radical beyond imagination. However, whether such “destruction” can ultimately bring a better future to the company or the industry, at least personally, I think it may be better to observe the market situation more than a single company.

