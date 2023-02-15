by Manuela Zanni

Il Ministry of Health reported the precautionary recall of several batches of almonds due to contamination risk aflatoxins. Shelled almonds are sold under brand names Dattilo, Movida Catering and I&D Srl and the withdrawal concerns different formats.

Ministry of Health: “Do not consume these products and bring them back to the point of sale”

The indication by the Ministry of Health for those who have bought these products – all marketed by the company I&D srl of Frattamaggiore (Naples) – is to “not consume them and bring them back to the point of sale”.

The lots to be returned to the points of sale

Il Ministry of Health it also communicated i affected lots of dried fruit not to be consumed and returned to the point of sale:

Type: 40 gram sachets with lot numbers 277/22 and 290/22;

Movida Catering: 700 gram buckets with lot numbers 270/22, 294/22 and 273/22;

Movida Catering: 1 kg buckets with lot numbers 277/22 and 291/22;

I&D Srl: unbranded compostable trays of 200 grams and 400 grams with the 279/22, 280/22 and 295/22.

What are aflatoxins

Almonds are subject to the risk of aflatoxins, produced by the metabolism of some mushrooms. Of the 17 known types of aflatoxins, some are toxic. The aflatoxins they can develop during the cultivation, harvesting and even storage of grains such as rice and maize (maize is the most endangered crop) and tree nuts, peanuts, figs and other dried fruits, spices, crude vegetable oils and seeds of cocoa. Especially in hot and humid conditions.

Why you need to avoid aflatoxins

Aflatoxins are substances released by some species of filamentous microfungi such as, for example, Aspergillus flavus and Aspergillus parasiticus. They can develop during cultivation, harvesting and storage on numerous products of vegetable origin, such as cereals, especially corn, oilseeds, such as peanuts, spices, grains, nuts and dried fruit. Among 17 types of aflatoxins identified so far, only 5 are considered important for their diffusion and toxicity: aflatoxins B1, B2, G1, G2 and aflatoxin M1. The one of greatest toxicological interest is undoubtedly aflatoxin B1 (AFB1) because it has an action on genes and on the development of liver cancer. Aflatoxin B1 is the most widespread in food products and is one of the most potent in terms of genotoxicity e carcinogenicity. It is produced both byAspergillus flavus sia dall’Aspergillus parasiticus. Aflatoxin M1 is one of the major metabolites of aflatoxin B1 in humans and animals and can be present in milk from animals fed feed contaminated with aflatoxin B1.

The health risks

What are the health risks: they have a short-medium term and also chronic toxicity. The liver is the main target: aflatoxin B1 (AFB1) has an action on genes (genotoxic) and on the development of liver cancer (hepatocarcinogen). In 1993, the International Agency for Research on Cancer classified the aflatoxin B1 in Group 1, namely as a human carcinogen. And this is why at European level, Regulation (EU) 1881/2006 has set the maximum limits that can be present in food products such as cereals, dried fruit, spices, baby products and milk as regards‘aflatoxin B1, total aflatoxins, and aflatoxin M1.







