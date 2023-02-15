GPI, active in Information Systems and Health and Social Services, has disclosed the consolidated preliminary data for the 2022 financial year.

Total revenues exceed 355 million euros, up by 8.6% compared to 2021. The increase is mostly attributable to organic growth, while the non-organic contribution derives mainly from the Tesi Group, whose acquisition was finalized at the end of November 2022.

The performance of ASA Software (> 15%) should be underlined, boosted by the launch of contracts linked to PNRR resources and by the good results of new contracts abroad. The growth of the ASA Care was more moderate (approx. 1%), as foreseen by the projections on the market trend. The Group confirms a growing presence on foreign markets, which accounts for more than 10% of revenues.

Ebitda exceeds 53 million and the Ebitda margin is approximately 15%, in line with guidance and up by over 3 million compared to 2021.

Net Financial Debt is equal to approximately 140 million, a decrease compared to 155.4 million in 2021. The value reflects in particular the impact of the extraordinary transactions finalized in the second half of 2022: the capital increase of 140 million and the M&A operations for over 90 million; to these must be added the investments made during the year and the distribution of dividends.

If the final results for the 2022 financial year (to be released on 28 March) are in line with the preliminary results examined today, the BoD believes that dividends may be distributed in line with last year.