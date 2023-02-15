Home News National government approved a new $500,000 subsidy
National government approved a new $500,000 subsidy

On Tuesday, February 14, the Social Prosperity Department approved the Citizen Income subsidy that seeks give a financial incentive families living in extreme poverty.

Yesterday, at the equity table, we approved the transition to Citizen Income that will allow us to guarantee a decent income, above the poverty line”said the entity.

Payments will be monthly, and will be made from the month of April. The program will have national coverage, but higher amounts will be allocated to households located in 466 Colombian municipalities with high and very high prevalence of child malnutrition, identified within the hunger maps that were prepared by the Government, and will favor mothers who are heads of households with children under 6 years of age.

With the end of the Solidarity Income; Families in Action and Youth in Action are the subsidies that remain in force, in addition to aid for winter effects.

