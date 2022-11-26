Earlier this month, a large number of users reported that under the Win11 22H2 system, using NVIDIA graphics cards will cause problems such as game performance degradation, unstable frame rate, and abnormally low CPU usage, some even less than 5%.

Microsoft said that this is because of a software bug, which caused some games and programs to accidentally open the debug function that should not be there; at the same time, it stopped pushing Win11 22H2 updates to NVIDIA users, saying that it will resume updates after the repair is completed.

Recently, Microsoft released the latest Win11 update patch, which finally lifted this restriction, and devices affected by the bug can also be upgraded smoothly.

In this regard, Microsoft said: We have updated the safeguard with the guarantee ID 41990091. A small number of games and applications are still affected by this issue, and they still limit upgrades. But if your device is no longer within the scope of influence, you will get the new version of Win11 within the next 48 hours. Restarting your device and checking for updates may help detect new updates.

That is to say, for most N card users, they will get the update push of the new version within 48 hours, and if users are still affected by the bug, they will have to wait for a while before they can get the update push .



