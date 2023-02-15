Today, it’s Microsoft’s once-a-month “Patch Tuesday”, and Win11 also pushed the official version update of KB5022845 today to fix the bugs in the system.

In this update, Microsoft has fixed the previous taskbar search problem in Win11 22H2, which may prevent users from opening pictures with the specified photo program.

In addition, the bug that prevented users from searching based on the content of files has also been fixed in this update.

For players, this patch also fixes a bug related to the gamepad in the previous system, and solves the problem that the computer will still go to sleep even if the controller is connected.

At the same time, this update also covers the content of last month’s optional update KB5022360, which also fixes some known bugs in the system.

At present, no obvious bugs have been found in this month’s Tuesday update, and users who are still worried about this can also wait for feedback from other users after the update.



source