The German Wind Energy Association rates the efforts of the green-black state government positively to shorten the approval process for new plants. The announcements are there, said Erhard Schulz from the state association today in Stuttgart. Now the officials at the specialist level and in the district offices would have to be trained in order to implement the project. You need new wind turbines not only in the higher altitudes of the country, but also in the lowlands such as the Rhine Valley.

Greentech expansion with wind solar pilot project

The association supports a pilot project by the automotive supplier Fischer Group in Achern (Ortenaukreis), which wants to set up two wind turbines at its headquarters to produce its own electricity. Managing director Hans-Peter Fischer said customers demanded CO2-neutral production. “We need affordable and reliable electricity supply from the wind turbines.” The planning process is going well.

He hopes that the plants could be built in 2025.

Wind energy should promote CO2-neutral production

Security of supply is important for the company with 2800 employees worldwide, around 930 of them at the headquarters. The project is supported by the municipality, said Mayor Klaus Muttach (CDU). Both he and Dieter Salomon, general manager of the IHK Südlicher Oberrhein, called for significantly better framework conditions for the expansion of renewable energies.

Association official Schulz relies on the project in Achern. If it were successful, other companies would follow suit and follow suit, he was convinced.

The German Wind Energy Association e. V. is a professional association of the wind energy industry in Germany. It brings together planners, manufacturers and operators of wind turbines as well as other promoters and users of wind power.