Deficiency in cyber security, reason for increase in crimes against women

Women’s Education Department Symposium at Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Address of Prof. Sameen Fatima and Prof. Ainul Hasan

Hyderabad: 15. March

If we talk about gender equality, it includes justice, equality and equal opportunities. There should be gender justice in the society. Nowadays everyone is active on social media, but flaws in cyber security increase the chances of cyber crimes and fraud especially against women.

In general, only close relatives are involved in crimes against women. Therefore, caution is necessary. These views were expressed by Professor Syed Sameen Fatima, Bani Registrar, Anurag University last evening at Syed Hamid Library Auditorium of Maulana Azad National Urdu University. Symposium on “Gender Equality and Protection of Women in Digital Space” held in

This symposium was organized by the Department of Women’s Studies of the University, in collaboration with the Internal Complaints Committee, Instructional Media Center, Music Club, Drama Club, Film Club and Literary Club in the context of International Women’s Day. Prof. Syed Ain. Al Hassan Vice Chancellor Manu presided.

Prof. Ainul Hasan Vice Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANU) in his address said that Urdu University is a very safe institution of learning. Women’s problems are global in nature. Be it girls or boys, use technology in a safe manner. Society. There is a need for cyber security awareness. He said that changes are taking place on the Internet with great speed. We should make sure that it is used in a safe manner. Women have been empowered in various fields due to new technology.

Dr. Farzana Khan, Program Head, My Choice Foundation said that crimes are now being committed online. The victims are mostly women. When girls lack education, the rate of early marriage increases. Apart from this, other problems also increase. Hence, there is a need for mass awareness.

Mr. Mohammad Arif Ali Khan, Chief Forensic Analyst, SVP, National Police Academy, Hyderabad said that during the covid epidemic, crime against women has increased. They were targeted. He said that girls generally don’t know how and where to complain about cybercrime, that’s why these crimes have increased.

Professor Amina Tahsin, Coordinator Program and Head of the Department conducted the proceedings. Dr. Shabana Kesar, Assistant Professor thanked. Mr. Atif Imran, Islamic Studies started the program with the recitation of Holy Quran. Various programs were organized by the Department of Women’s Studies on International Women’s Day, including the screening of the film “Mother India” and discussion on “Gender and Cinema”; “Remedy of Violence against Women” under the “Roshan Mesman” series: Open Mic on “Need and Planning”; Essay competition on “Education for Gender Equality in Digital Age” was included.

