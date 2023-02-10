Recently, Microsoft officially stopped selling Windows 10 digital licenses, declaring that the system has officially entered the “old age”.

Microsoft announced on its official website that January 31st is the last day to sell the download version of the Windows 10 operating system, which means that it will be officially removed from the official website from February 1st, but Microsoft will continue to provide Windows 10 security updates until October 2025 14th.

But before existing Windows 10 users felt sorry, Microsoft began to promote Windows 11 with full-screen notifications, which was full of users.

According to reports on the Internet, some Windows 10 users received a full-screen “Windows 11 Free Upgrade Notification” on their computers. In the notification, Microsoft reminded users, “You are eligible to upgrade to Windows 11 for free.”

What is even more unacceptable to users is that,Closing this notification is rather cumbersome.

Since the notification uses XAML, the user cannot forcibly close it even if he does not want to upgrade, and can only operate step by step according to the guide.

But if you choose “Keep Winodws 10”, it will not return to the desktop,Instead, it automatically opens a page called “Introduction to Windows 11”, which is used to introduce the new features of Win11, including the new start menu and file explorer tab.

After clicking “Back”, it still does not return to the desktop, but comes to a window called “Microsoft recommends Windows 11 for your computer” to continue the promotion.

Only when this interface refuses to upgrade again, and confirms to stay in Win10 in the pop-up window,This long closing operation is finally over, and the user can finally use the computer normally.

Although Microsoft has promoted Win11 to Win10 users more than once,However, this promotion page, which requires five operations, is full of temptations and cannot be forcibly closed, is still unprecedented, making it difficult for many users to understand and accept.