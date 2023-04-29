Windows 11 Phone Link finally supports iPhone with pictures and texts to teach you how to set it

After nearly two months of testing, Microsoft announced yesterday that the Phone Link program officially supports the iPhone. From now on, Windows 11 users can gradually synchronize the iPhone with the computer, use the computer to answer calls, send and receive text messages, view mobile phone notifications, and synchronize contact information. wait.

Finally supports iPhone Microsoft has provided Phone Link functions and programs since 2015, but it has always only supported Android phones, and iPhone users have been kept out. Now iPhone users only need to update the Phone Link program to the latest version in the Microsoft Store, and then turn on the Bluetooth of the computer and iPhone, then search and open the Phone Link program in Windows 11, scan the QR Code according to the instructions, and enter the code to connect the iPhone to the computer Pair, and finally confirm to give the program the required permissions.

Fully available by mid-May at the latest

It should be noted that Windows 11 computers using Phone Link must be equipped with Bluetooth, while iPhones need to be updated to iOS 14 or above. The program does not correspond to iPad and iPadOS. The new version of Phone Link will be available to users in the next few weeks, and it is expected that all eligible users will use it in May.

Simple setup introduction:

▲ Open Phone Link and select iPhone.

▲ Turn on the Bluetooth of the computer and the iPhone, and scan the QR Code with the iPhone.

▲ Enter the code and pair the iPhone with the computer.

▲ Give the program the required system permissions.

Source: pureinfotech