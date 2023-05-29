Windows 11, the latest update improves performance: did you notice it?

The Moment 3 update of Windows 11 22H2 was released by Microsoft on May 25th, and many immediately tested the new features of the latest version of the operating system from the Redmond house. Among the news that many may not have noticed, however, we have a significant increase in Windows performance on all PCs:

The news comes from Windows Latest, and has actually already been confirmed by a Microsoft Support document dating back to last week, however passed quietly among users. The document explains that i Desktop loading times have been reduced by 10% after starting the PC, while the “weight” in terms of time of the apps on turning on the device has been halved.

Not only that: tools have also been introduced for increase the energy efficiency of your PC and reduce consumption, with a view to environmental sustainability. Microsoft has even implemented new recommendations for users, aimed at not draining laptop batteries too quickly and reducing emissions from desktops and notebooks, by acting on the scheduling of Windows Update updates.

Overall, Microsoft estimates that its new measures will reduce consumption by 6% for users who will decide to use the energy settings recommended by the company. The Redmond giant then invited users to always keep their PCs up to date, because further improvements in an ecological sense will come soon.

Furthermore, also theMicrosoft Edge startup is now fasterwhile the consumption of RAM by the tab opened on the browser has been cut down by up to 83% thanks to new features such as Sleeping Tabs. The same goes for Microsoft Teams, which is supposed to be twice as fast and consume half the system resources.