With the developer leaving the company, the game won’t be able to release in 2023 as planned.

It looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer for Pearl Abyss’ monster-hunting game DokeV. As noted in the company’s quarterly earnings call, the South Korean developer said DokeV could miss its planned 2023 release window due to the project’s loss of a large number of developers and its focus on getting Crimson Desert out of the gate. .

As CEO Xu Zhenying said in the conference call, “DokeV and Crimson Desert are under development in line with our internal development roadmap. However, since this year, our core development team has been working on Crimson Desert and we will do our best to provide DokeV with more information.

There’s no word yet on when exactly DokeV will arrive, but considering the title was announced as a series of gameplay at Gamescom 2021, hopefully it won’t be too long until we get further information on the project.

