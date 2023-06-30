NetBSD Foundation NetBSD OS: New Vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities allow privilege escalation

There is a current IT security warning for NetBSD Foundation NetBSD OS. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for NetBSD Foundation NetBSD OS on 06/29/2023. The UNIX operating system and the NetBSD Foundation NetBSD OS product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: NetBSD Security Advisory (Status: 06/28/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for NetBSD Foundation NetBSD OS – Risk: Medium

Risk level: 5 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.8.

NetBSD Foundation NetBSD OS Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow privilege escalation

NetBSD is an open source operating system from the BSD family and is therefore one of the Unix derivatives.

A local or remote attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in NetBSD Foundation NetBSD OS to increase privileges, disclose information, or bypass security protections.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2023-3326.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

UNIX

Products

NetBSD Foundation NetBSD OS 8.0 (cpe:/o:netbsd:netbsd)

NetBSD Foundation NetBSD OS 8.0 (cpe:/o:netbsd:netbsd)

NetBSD Foundation NetBSD OS current (cpe:/o:netbsd:netbsd)

NetBSD Foundation NetBSD OS 8.1 (cpe:/o:netbsd:netbsd)

NetBSD Foundation NetBSD OS 8.1 (cpe:/o:netbsd:netbsd)

NetBSD Foundation NetBSD OS 9.1 (cpe:/o:netbsd:netbsd)

NetBSD Foundation NetBSD OS 9.1 (cpe:/o:netbsd:netbsd)

NetBSD Foundation NetBSD OS 9.0 (cpe:/o:netbsd:netbsd)

NetBSD Foundation NetBSD OS 9.0 (cpe:/o:netbsd:netbsd)

NetBSD Foundation NetBSD OS 9.2 (cpe:/o:netbsd:netbsd)

NetBSD Foundation NetBSD OS 9.2 (cpe:/o:netbsd:netbsd)

NetBSD Foundation NetBSD OS 8.2 (cpe:/o:netbsd:netbsd)

NetBSD Foundation NetBSD OS 8.2 (cpe:/o:netbsd:netbsd)

NetBSD Foundation NetBSD OS 9.3 (cpe:/o:netbsd:netbsd)

NetBSD Foundation NetBSD OS 9.3 (cpe:/o:netbsd:netbsd)

NetBSD Foundation NetBSD OS 10.0 beta (cpe:/o:netbsd:netbsd)

NetBSD Foundation NetBSD OS 10.0 beta (cpe:/o:netbsd:netbsd)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

NetBSD Security Advisory vom 2023-06-28 (29.06.2023)

For more information, see:

NetBSD Security Advisory vom 2023-06-28 (29.06.2023)

For more information, see:

NetBSD Security Advisory vom 2023-06-28 (29.06.2023)

For more information, see:

NetBSD Security Advisory vom 2023-06-28 (29.06.2023)

For more information, see:

NetBSD Security Advisory vom 2023-06-28 (29.06.2023)

For more information, see:

NetBSD Security Advisory vom 2023-06-28 (29.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for NetBSD Foundation NetBSD OS. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/29/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

