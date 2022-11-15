The documentary “One Hundred Million” recently released a finalized poster, announcing that it will be available in major theaters across the country on November 18. It is reported that the film will fully show the behind-the-scenes of the filming of the films “Changjin Lake” and “Shuimen Bridge of Changjin Lake”, and the original pictures of many film shooting processes are also exposed for the first time.

The movie “Changjin Lake” topped the box office of Chinese film history in the National Day file last year. At the jury of the 35th China Film Golden Rooster Awards held this year, “Changjin Lake” was nominated for two awards: Best Feature Film and Best Director. Whether it is more than five years of script polishing, more than two years of meticulous preparation, more than 70,000 extras participating in the performance, and more than 100 kilometers of battle tactics design, “Changjin Lake” has created many of the best in Chinese film history. Previously, the creators of the films “Changjin Lake” and “Shuimen Bridge of Changjin Lake” both said in an interview that the film presented the most intense and brutal battle in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea, and the filming process was like a thrilling “battle”. “. Everyone who participated in this film was like a soldier of the Seventh Company, who inspired himself to go all out with the spirit of resisting US aggression and aiding Korea. The entire creative process itself is as magnificent as a movie, worthy of being recorded by light and shadow. This is also the original intention of making the documentary “One Hundred Million”.

Due to time constraints and other factors, many exciting scenes were not cut into the “Changjin Lake” series of movies. These precious images will be exposed for the first time in the documentary: In Wu Wanli’s memories, what kind of brother Wu Qianli did to him? Entrust? After the encounter at the house in Banshan, Yu Congrong was covered with bean paste that was spilled during the fight with the enemy. What kind of reaction did Lei Gong have when he saw it? These plot fragments will lead the audience back to the film. (Reporter Liang Yanfen)