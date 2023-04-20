A Southeast Asian paradise will give away 500,000 plane tickets to tourists: how to sign up

Hong Kong tries to recover the tourist movement with the raffle of 500 thousand air tickets.

There are several destinations that want to recover the levels of tourism prior to the pandemic. Among them, Hong Kong, in Southeast Asia, which activated a campaign to promote tourismlos business and foreign investmentthrough the raffle for 500,000 plane tickets.

The initiative bears the name ofhello hong kong» and is promoted by the Tourist Office and the Hong Kong airlines Cathay Pacific, HK Express, Hong Kong Airlines and Great Bay Airlines.

In its announcement, the government reported that it will give away idea and return tickets in economy classbut clarify that the winners must pay the corresponding surcharges, fees and taxes.

After landing at the airport, visitors will receive a welcome pack with discounts on 1,500 attractions and services in the city.

In March, the first stage of the raffle began, focused on residents from all over Southeast Asia. In early April it was made for residents of China.

While, the third stage of the draw will be held on May 1, and tourists from Europe will be enabled, USA, Latin America and the rest of the world.

How to enter the raffle for tickets to Hong Kong

To sign up for the raffle for plane tickets to Hong Kong, those interested must Enter the website of the airport of that city or of the airlines involved y fill out the registration form. The user’s email and personal data will be requested. All event participants must be over 18 years of age.

