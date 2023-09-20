the keys to the project, with a central paragraph for Neuquén and Río Negro

In a special session, the Chamber of Deputies advanced with the half-sanction of the Income Tax reform bill, that the Executive Branch sent and that this Tuesday received 135 votes in favor and 103 against.

The initiative, which is promoted by the Minister of Economy and official presidential candidate, Sergio Massaachieved approval with key support, in addition to the ruling party, of provincial blocs, the Left and the liberal sector.

While against, and unanimously, the legislators of the interblock of Together for Changewhich since last week stated, through its main representatives, his opposition to the modification.

Earnings Modification: the main points of the project

The project, which will now go to the Senate, establishes the elimination of the fourth category of the taxto, in its replacement, implement a scheduled tax which establishes that they will only pay the tribute high income, greater than 15 minimum monthly salaries. That calculation, currently, exceeds $1,770,000.

Regarding the rate, it will be applied a progressive modality on the surplus, which ranges from 27% to 35% and will be updated with the value of the minimum wage twice a yearat the beginning of the fiscal period and in July.

Furthermore, the supplementary annual salary, better known as bonuswill be exempt from paying the tax and compensation will be made on the net results obtainedwithin each category.

As mentioned, the calculation of the Minimum, Vital and Mobile Wage will be updated every January 1st y 1st of July of each fiscal year, starting in 2024.

About the sectors reached by the new schemewhose objective is to reduce them to those with the highest incomes, are found high responsibility positions in companies, as directors of public limited companies, CEOs, managers and assistant managers. Also included privilege pensions and political officials.

This way, a universe of 88,000 taxpayers, according to official calculations, will have to pay the tax. That figure It represents less than 1% of total salaries, retirements and pensions.

Earnings Modification: what will happen to the differential for Neuquén and Río Negro

Another central piece of information about the project, especially for the Patagonian provinces such as Neuquen y Black river, is the continuity of the differential by unfavorable area in the new project, which is already in force today.

This benefit, which also reaches La Pampa, Chubut, Santa Cruz and the Buenos Aires district of Patagonesestablishes a minimum non-taxable amount 22% higher than the rest of the country.

