Energy-efficient indoor cultivation systems for sustainable production

In recent years, innovative processes and technologies in indoor cultivation and the processing of phytopharmaceuticals have gained enormous importance. In order to get closer to this goal, MABEWO technologies are crucial. Jörg Trübl, CEO of MABEWO AG, emphasizes that these holistic approaches offer an effective solution for a sustainable circular economy by combining the cultivation of special plant species, the utilization of organic waste and the generation of energy from renewable sources. Medical cannabis in particular as a high-quality herbal medicine is the focus of research and development. “But it is not just the production of medical cannabis that is of interest, but also the sustainability of these processes. “This is about developing and operating sustainable production processes that conserve land and water resources as well as nutrients while at the same time ensuring high product quality,” explains Trübl.

The use of energy-efficient technologies

A key aspect of switching to sustainable production processes is the use of energy-efficient indoor growing systems. By using modern LED lamps, energy consumption is reduced without affecting the quality and yield of the plants. Intelligent systems make it possible to adapt the environmental conditions in indoor cultivation perfectly to the needs of the plants. For example, motion sensors automatically control lighting, which saves energy and extends the life of the lamps.

CO2-neutral production processes as a contribution to climate protection

The use of CO2-neutral production processes is another important step towards sustainability that the MABEWO group is pursuing. Using renewable energy sources such as solar or hydropower can reduce energy demand and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The use of biogas plants and other forms of bioenergy also helps reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Optimized water and nutrient supply for efficient production

Intelligent systems to optimize water and nutrient supply also play a crucial role. Sensors and algorithms determine the optimal mixing ratios for the irrigation water to ensure optimal plant supply with minimal water consumption. The use of recycled water and nutrients in closed loops is a promising research direction.

Sustainable processing of medical cannabis

Sustainable technologies are used in the processing and extraction of medical cannabis. Modern extraction processes, for example, use CO as a solvent, which is more environmentally friendly than traditional methods and leaves no residue. Using reusable or biodegradable packaging materials reduces resource consumption.

The expertise of Dr. Stefan Gall

In the course of these innovative developments, Dr. Stefan Gall, CEO of MABEWO PHYTOPHARM AG, plays a crucial role. His expertise and commitment are largely responsible for the implementation of sustainable production processes in plant engineering for medical cannabis. Dr. Gall emphasizes the importance of sustainability for the future of the pharmaceutical industry and the need to ensure the quality and effectiveness of herbal medicines.

Strict quality standards

The MABEWO group relies on standardized and certified processes to ensure the product quality of medical cannabis, from the flower to the extract to the active ingredient. The strict EU regulations on the production of cannabis for medical purposes are adhered to. The guidelines of Good Agricultural and Collection Practice (GACP) and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) are strictly followed to ensure the highest and most consistent quality possible.

Modular and scalable solutions for indoor farming

The MABEWO group of companies relies on modular and scalable solutions for indoor farming. Professional manufacturing using innovative processes, from indoor farming technology to the processing of phytopharmaceuticals, makes MABEWO a leading technology company. The range of systems includes growth rooms, ancillary rooms and the necessary operating equipment that ensure a constant and appropriate temperature, humidity and nutrient supply.

Data management for optimal control and quality

The future viability of standardized and modular indoor farms requires high-tech solutions. Closed production facilities offer the advantage of efficiently maintaining hygiene standards and minimizing risks such as contamination or plant pests. Real-time data on all relevant environmental parameters as well as plant health and growth are recorded and analyzed in data management. This allows weak points to be identified and production to be continuously improved.

Europe’s path to sustainable indoor technologies for medical cannabis

The importance of sustainable indoor technologies for medical cannabis is undisputed. Europe’s challenge is to develop innovative solutions that combine competence, security and solution orientation. The expertise of Dr. Stefan Gall and the MABEWO group of companies is a key driver for the future of phytopharmaceutical production in Europe.

