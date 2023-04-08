Home Technology woom bikes: The success story of the children’s bike scale-up
woom bikes: The success story of the children’s bike scale-up

woom bikes from Klosterneuburg is a real success story. With children’s bikes, the scale-up has already established itself in around 30 countries and last year achieved sales of a whopping 100 million euros. Now the company is also celebrating its tenth anniversary.

A guest on today’s podcast is Paul Fattinger, Co-CEO of woom Bikes, who discusses:

  • The history of the origins and the milestones of the scale-up
  • Why the focus is on children’s bikes
  • How the new sales high was reached
  • What is important for children’s bicycles
  • What happens to the bikes when the kids “outgrow” them
  • In which countries woom bikes is active today
  • The criticism of the production in Asia and the new manufacturing facility in Poland
  • woom bikes future plans

