woom bikes from Klosterneuburg is a real success story. With children’s bikes, the scale-up has already established itself in around 30 countries and last year achieved sales of a whopping 100 million euros. Now the company is also celebrating its tenth anniversary.

A guest on today’s podcast is Paul Fattinger, Co-CEO of woom Bikes, who discusses:

The history of the origins and the milestones of the scale-up

Why the focus is on children’s bikes

How the new sales high was reached

What is important for children’s bicycles

What happens to the bikes when the kids “outgrow” them

In which countries woom bikes is active today

The criticism of the production in Asia and the new manufacturing facility in Poland

woom bikes future plans

