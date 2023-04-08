Electronic flag – Rabat On Saturday, April 08, 2023, the Director General of the Maghreb Arab News Agency, Khalil El Hachemi El Idrissi, passed away inside his home, after a struggle with illness that treatment did not work for at the age of about 4.

The late Khalil al-Hashimi al-Idrisi took over the management of the Maghreb Arab News Agency (LAMAP) in 2011, after being appointed by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him.