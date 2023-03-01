Xbox yesterday announced the free games that will be added to Xbox Gold members in March, including “Trüberbrook”, “Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection” and “Lamentum”, with gold members or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate players can play for free.
Players can take advantage of Trüberbrook, a sci-fi adventure game and a successful crowdfunded indie game, which will be available in the Xbox Gold lineup throughout March.
“Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection” is the second World War-themed strategy game, and it also entered the Xbox Gold membership game lineup throughout March.
“Lamentum” is a pixel-style survival horror game launched by Neon Doctrine game publishers in 2021. It will be available in the Xbox Gold membership game lineup from March 16th to April 15th.
