Xbox Announces 3 Game Lineups That Will Join Gold Members in March!

Xbox Announces 3 Game Lineups That Will Join Gold Members in March!

Xbox yesterday announced the free games that will be added to Xbox Gold members in March, including “Trüberbrook”, “Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection” and “Lamentum”, with gold members or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate players can play for free.

Players can take advantage of Trüberbrook, a sci-fi adventure game and a successful crowdfunded indie game, which will be available in the Xbox Gold lineup throughout March.

“Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection” is the second World War-themed strategy game, and it also entered the Xbox Gold membership game lineup throughout March.

“Lamentum” is a pixel-style survival horror game launched by Neon Doctrine game publishers in 2021. It will be available in the Xbox Gold membership game lineup from March 16th to April 15th.

