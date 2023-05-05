Home » Xbox app on PC adds search criteria for game time and accessibility features
Microsoft cooperated with HowLongToBeat last year to allow the latter to integrate the game time database into the Xbox app, allowing players to estimate how long they will play when browsing the game introduction page, so as to help them find the most suitable game. Today, Microsoft further made good use of relevant data, announcing that the April update package will add a search filter based on game time to improve the experience of searching for new games.

In addition, Microsoft will also add “Quick Games to Play” and “Longest Games” editor’s picks, allowing players to specifically challenge. One example is “Mass Effect 3”, HowLongToBeat said that it takes 24.5 hours to complete the main storyline, an additional 11 hours to unlock all the sidelines, and a total of nearly 50 hours for all achievements. If you’re interested in taking on long fights (or avoiding them), the filter here is very useful.

On the other hand, for players who need assistance with special equipment, the PC-side Xbox app also follows up the console version in this update, adding filter conditions related to assisting tool functions, including “steady camera”, subtitle options, auto Set volume control, etc.

