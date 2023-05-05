Upgrade Your PC With Star Wars Tech On May 4th

guide It’s almost here – Star Wars Day – and the name of the May 4th app sounds like may the force be with you. All things Star Wars are now celebrated on this day, from special events to movies…

It’s almost here—Star Wars Day—and the May 4th app name sounds like “May the Force be with you.” All things Star Wars are now celebrated on this day, from special events to movie screenings to new movie merchandise added to the ever-growing catalog of Star Wars-related products. We’ve sent our Jawa’s scouring the galaxy for Star Wars-themed tech that can turn your desktop PC into a George Lucas space opera mecca.

Note that not all of these Star Wars-branded items are on sale, and some of them are even pricier than the default versions due to the Star Wars branding. But if you adore Star Wars and must own every item under the sun, this list is for you.

If you want to live the life of a Jedi Knight, the closest you’ll likely get to experiencing it is playing a video game, such as EA/Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. In this game, you can continue the adventures of Cal Kestis, a Jedi Padawan from Fallen Order, as he continues his adventures across the galaxy.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC Game on Steam: $69 at Amazon

The second outing for young Jedi Cal Kestis sees him travel from adventures of the Fallen Order to new pastures in an attempt to save the galaxy once again.

There are several Mandalorian-inspired storage options to choose from, as Seagate adorns some of its products with The Mandalorian Beskar Steel exterior. The case for the HDD and the heat sink for the SSD feature Beskar decorations based on the first season of Disney’s Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Firecuda SSDs are also available with a special edition lightsaber cooler that uses RGB to give your saber the correct lightsaber color.

Star Wars SE Beskar Ingot External Hard Drive: $91 at Best Buy

Shaped and colored to look like the famous Mandalor Beskar steel, this external 2TB hard drive from Seagate features blue lighting and a USB 3.2 connection.