Playing games has become one of the leisure activities of most people. Especially after mobile games became popular, many traditional game manufacturers also felt nervous and launched various modes to respond. XBOX, a subsidiary of Microsoft, launched the XBOX GAME PASS subscription system, allowing players to You can play more games with less money. Recently, XBOX has announced a cooperation with Nintendo of Japan. In the future, they will provide each other with games that can be played on both platforms.

Microsoft President Brad Smith announced on Twitter that he has signed a 10-year contract with Nintendo, which will provide various games currently owned by Microsoft XBOX, Nintendo’s game console platform, including Activision Blizzard’s signature game “CoD Moment of Victory”, which was just acquired by XBOX not long ago. “, Brad Smith also said that in the future, the Nintendo version will be released at the same time as the XBOX version, so that players on both sides can play at the first time.

Judging from the current situation, after the alliance between XBOX and Nintendo, SONY, the last remaining video game leader, seems a bit embarrassed, especially at present, SONY’s PS5 still occupies a large proportion of the home console market, and also has many exclusive games. After XBOX cooperates with Nintendo, SONY will definitely feel the pressure.