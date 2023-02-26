Home Health prophylaxis for 60 people, panic breaks out in the Vicenza area
Health

prophylaxis for 60 people, panic breaks out in the Vicenza area

by admin
prophylaxis for 60 people, panic breaks out in the Vicenza area

A 17-year-old boy is hospitalized in intensive care at the Bassano del Grappa hospital, in the province of Vicenza, suffering from meningococcal type B meningitis. The young patient, whose prognosis is reserved, had gone to the emergency room with symptoms that immediately aroused suspicion among the hospital doctors, who subjected him to a series of diagnostic tests, confirming what was initially suspected.

Influencer killed and hacked to pieces with an electric saw. Police: “We can’t find the head”

Prophylaxis for contacts

The public health and hygiene service of Ulss 7 Pedemontana took action to reconstruct the movements of the minor and already in the afternoon distributed prophylaxis using a specific antibiotic – to the closest contacts who have been identified in the meantime, about sixty people.

Francesco, 21, mini-moto champion, killed by leukemia: «A great fan of Valentino Rossi»

No alarm

«The codified procedure for dealing with this type of emergency has proven to work well – explains Carlo Bramezza, director general of Ulss 7 -. The emergency room and resuscitation doctors were able to immediately place the diagnostic suspicion, which was then confirmed very promptly by the analysis laboratory. And the intervention of the Sisp was also very timely for the contact tracing activity for the necessary prophylaxis. I therefore want to reassure citizens that there is no cause for alarm: those who have potentially been exposed to the infection have already been contacted by Sisp operators or will be in the next few hours”.

Read the full article
are Leggo.it

You may also like

Two cases of bird flu confirmed in Cambodia,...

Bassano, a seventeen year old in resuscitation for...

“He was first and foremost a friend”

Milan-Atalanta, official formations: Boga still out. Maignan is...

Alzheimer’s at 19, an absolute record from China....

Udinese-Spezia 2-2: Semplici debuts with a draw, Nzola...

Pistachios are good for health. Here are the...

Iran, girls poisoned “to close girls’ schools”

Shamima Begum: the only moral decision is to...

+69% heart attack risk, especially women. Double if...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy