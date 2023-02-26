A 17-year-old boy is hospitalized in intensive care at the Bassano del Grappa hospital, in the province of Vicenza, suffering from meningococcal type B meningitis. The young patient, whose prognosis is reserved, had gone to the emergency room with symptoms that immediately aroused suspicion among the hospital doctors, who subjected him to a series of diagnostic tests, confirming what was initially suspected.

Prophylaxis for contacts

The public health and hygiene service of Ulss 7 Pedemontana took action to reconstruct the movements of the minor and already in the afternoon distributed prophylaxis using a specific antibiotic – to the closest contacts who have been identified in the meantime, about sixty people.

No alarm

«The codified procedure for dealing with this type of emergency has proven to work well – explains Carlo Bramezza, director general of Ulss 7 -. The emergency room and resuscitation doctors were able to immediately place the diagnostic suspicion, which was then confirmed very promptly by the analysis laboratory. And the intervention of the Sisp was also very timely for the contact tracing activity for the necessary prophylaxis. I therefore want to reassure citizens that there is no cause for alarm: those who have potentially been exposed to the infection have already been contacted by Sisp operators or will be in the next few hours”.

