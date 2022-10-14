Xbox Game Pass / PS Plus added the entire series of Assassin’s Creed games for free in October | Xbox Game Pass is getting stronger and stronger regardless of the game lineup and the number of users, PlayStation has also come up with “Gui Plus” which also has a game library subscription service PlayStation Plus Extra / Deluxe to compete; both regularly add new games to their subscription services, and here’s a list of new additions to their game libraries in October.



A Plague Tale launches on Game Pass, PS Plus Assassin’s Creed full series

This October, PlayStation has made a big move, adding 20 new games to its Plus game library, most of which are blockbuster games, such as DQ11S, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City GTA Sin City, etc. It is especially worth mentioning It is a new addition to all the original works of the entire Assassin series except the first generation of “Assassin’s Creed”, from Assassin’s Creed 2 to the latest Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, a total of 16 works can be played; but the fly in the ointment is older Works such as “Ezio Collection” do not support 60FPS. In addition, several “Dragon in Man” games have been added, and your Plus members are not afraid to play without a game this month. However, it should be mentioned that “GTA: Sin City” is a limited time addition for 4 months, and it is scheduled to be removed from the shelves at the end of February next year. If you want to play it, you must play it fast.

The PS Plus lineup for October is pretty good

As for Xbox Game Pass, although the number of new games in the library is not as good as that of PS Plus, the lineup is not weak at all. The main reason is that on October 13th, there was a highly praised simulation business game “Dyson Sphere Project” Dyson Sphere Program, and on the 14th, there was a tribute to “Alien” The series’ first-person shooter “Scorn” defied, and the blockbuster “A Plague Tale: Requiem” debuted on Game Pass on the 18th. The other is Chivalry 2, which has joined XGP at the beginning of the month.

New games added to Xbox Game Pass in October:



“Knighthood 2” Cloud + Xbox Series X|S + PC

Medieval Dynasty Xbox Series X|S

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season PC

The Walking Dead Season 2 PC

《Costume Quest》 雲 + Xbox Series X|S

《Eville》 Xbox Series X|S + PC

The Dyson Sphere Project PC

“Contempt” Scorn Cloud + Xbox Series X|S

A Plague Tale: Requiem Cloud + PC + Xbox Series X|S

New game lineup for PS Plus Extra/Deluxe in October:



Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – Definitive Edition | PS4, PS5

DRAGON QUEST XI S: In Search of Gone Days – Definitive Edition | PS4

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey | PS4

Dragon Quest Creation Players | PS4

Dragon Quest Creation Player 2 | PS4

Dragon Quest Heroes Assemble | PS4

Dragon Quest Heroes Assemble II | PS4

《Inside》| PS4

The Medium | PS5

《NARUTO TO BORUTO Shinnin Deso》 | PS4

Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles – China | PS4

Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles – India | PS4

Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles – Russia | PS4

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered | PS4

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate | PS4

《Hohokum》| PS4

PS Plus Deluxe limited new game lineup in October:



“Dragon Among Men 3 Remake”

“Dragon Among Men 4 Remake”

“Dragon Among Men 5 Remake”

《Limbo》| PS4

《Ultra Street Fighter IV》| PS4

