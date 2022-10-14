After Carhartt WIP debuted in the 2022 autumn and winter women’s clothing series, this time, it will launch the latest joint series with the New York skateboard media brand Quartersnacks, which draws inspiration from the local popular “mom and pop” family-owned grocery store, bringing a fun and distanceless design.

Known for their wit and sarcasm, Quartersnacks not only publishes various skateboarding-related content on social media, but also launches their own clothing to cement the connection with skateboarders.

Inspired by New York culture, this collaboration aims to infuse the street style of the grocery store into the design, bringing a variety of daily necessities embellished with patterns, including T-shirts, fur hats, and tough and elastic fabrics. Embroidery and blue-green plaid elements reshape the OG Arctic Coat work jacket, and the same plaid also appears on the autumn and winter Flannel Shirt.

The Carhartt WIP x Quartersnacks joint limited series is now on sale, and interested readers may go to the official brand channel to check it out.