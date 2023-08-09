Xbox Game Pass: Trial month will be limited

Bad news for anyone interested in Game Pass. Shortly before the release of Starfield, the popular trial month will be revised – unfortunately not in a positive sense.

Xbox Game Pass has evolved significantly over the past few years. Gradually, more and more games were added to the range. A special highlight are the in-house AAA games such as “Forza Horizon 5” or the “Microsoft Flight Simulator”, which are included in the offer from day 1. Depending on the variant, membership costs between 9.99 and 14.99 euros per month.

A good way to test the Xbox Game Pass inexpensively is the offered trial subscription, which only costs 1 euro. Microsoft had already announced in March that it wanted to abolish this trial month in the future. Until recently, however, it could still be used. But that is over now.

In line with the release of “Starfield”, which is planned for September 6th, the trial subscription is now being limited. It is now only valid for 14 days instead of a whole month as before. The idea behind it seems simple. Since “Starfield” is supposed to be an extremely extensive game, the two-week period will probably not be enough for many to be able to play through it. The probability that the players will then hang on for at least a regular month increases accordingly. It is not known whether the change is final or whether the classic trial month will return at a later date.