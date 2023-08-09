Hair transplant: how to choose a quality center in Italy

Put a stop to baldness, try to get hair back in areas that are now hairless. Desires common to many people. Suffice it to say that about 15-20 million people suffer from this disorder in Italy alone. The hair transplant it is in fact the solution to say goodbye to baldness and alopecia, for those who are not completely bald yet and who want to find a permanent solution. Who to contact? No need to go abroad. In Italy there are centers and clinics to perform hair transplantation with innovative techniques, expert specialists and affordable prices.

The choice of the clinic

Choosing a hair transplant clinic, however, is not easy. Some tips that can be useful to find professionalism, competence and a better quality-price ratio are, for example, the verification of the transplant techniques used, the actual experience of the medical team, the costs (be wary of low cost) and the opinion of patients who have already undergone the operation. Between best clinicsfor example, there is CapilClinic: in addition to the already well-known clinics in Turkey, the company now has centers in other parts of the world, such as in Milan, equipped with innovative hair transplant techniques and specialists with more than ten years of experience .

Why choose a center in Italy

By making available the guarantee of a hair transplant carried out with the same procedures and on time and with the same comforts, the clinics thus offer patients the possibility of choosing the most suitable treatment, but also the place where it can be performed. CapilClinic Milan, for example, is a center where preliminary examinations are performed, surgical interventions are performed and the first post-operative care is provided for those who choose to undergo hair transplantation, but also for patients who have opted for Turkey and who can all necessary checks. Also as regards the economic aspect, the prices are contained: a basic package, in fact, is around 3 thousand euros.

Transplant techniques

The different hair transplant procedures all aim to regrow hair in areas of the scalp that are now bald or thinning. Among the techniques available today, there is the Fue, a procedure capable of guaranteeing permanent results, with an efficacy of each transplant performed greater than 99%. The most advanced version is the Fue Zaffiro which consists in the extraction of the follicular units from the back and sides of the head, the so-called donor area, and in the subsequent positioning, one by one, in the areas needed by each patient. Unlike the classic Fue technique, in this case scalpels with thin sapphire crystal blades are used to open the micro-channels, making the procedure more precise, minimizing post-operative recovery and finally guaranteeing more accurate results. natural. Furthermore, another variant is also available in Italy: the Dhi, which consists in the collection of hair follicles to be transplanted, as in the Fue. Subsequently, the roots are placed in a Choi pen, called an “implanter”, which grafts a follicle separately from the others, without extracting new bulbs. This type of transplant can be performed on men and women and the benefits are many: it is possible to choose the depth of the graft, the transplanted hair is not subject to relapse, the life span of the hair is increased, and finally, there are no visible scars.

The procedure

For hair transplantation, the age of the patient does not matter, provided of course that the necessary conditions are met. However, it is advised not to do it before the age of 22, as the hair loss process is in a very early stage. In general, it begins with an analysis to verify that there are no incompatibilities and a discussion with the doctor. We then proceed by administering local anesthesia in the donor area. Subsequently we get to the heart of the operation: the first phase is the extraction of the follicles, which can last from 3 to 4 hours, followed by a pause of about 20 minutes to let the patient rest. Finally, the second phase begins, i.e. the positioning of the follicles, in which a specific instrument is used to obtain the maximum possible density, and can last from 3 to 4 hours depending on the needs of each patient. The operation therefore lasts about 5-7 hours, provides for a tolerable postoperative period, which allows patients to go home the next day. Once you get home, the period necessary for hair regrowth begins: for the final effect, it takes on average 9-12 months but already starting from the first weeks it is possible to see gradual changes that lead to a constant thickening of the hair. Within a year of the operation, however, the scalp normalizes and the hair is complete.