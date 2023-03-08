Home Technology Xbox will reveal the biggest news of 2023 at its June showcase –
Xbox will reveal the biggest news of 2023 at its June showcase –

Long-awaited star delays were finally confirmed today, including The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim developer’s highly anticipated game will get its own direct stream on June 11. As it turns out, that’s far from the only truly exciting show we’re looking forward to that day.

Because Microsoft has taken the opportunity Announce , the previously teased Xbox Game Showcase will also take place on June 11. In fact, it’ll be before just focusing on Starfield, so we’ll have a lot of fun that day. Especially since that leaves plenty of room for other games at the showcase, hopefully that means we’ll see Avowed, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Forza Motorsport, and other Xbox Game Studios titles (+ third-party titles) expected It will be launched within 12 months of the show.

What would you like to see at Xbox’s Summer Showcase?

